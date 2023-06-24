What Is 'Melanin-Safe' Skincare?

Everybody has melanin in their skin, so seeing labels saying "melanin safe" can make the already complicated world of skincare products a little bit more confusing. It sounds nice, and definitely has an appeal for those with darker skin, but what does it actually mean? Is it effective? How does it work? Understanding what melanin is and its role in our skin is the first step to navigating melanin-safe skincare products.

Melanin is what produces the pigment that colors our skin, hair, and eyes. The more melanin, the darker the complexion. Genetics plays a key role in determining the amount of melanin your body produces. Higher amounts of melanin indicate ancestors that had more sun exposure than those with lighter complexes.

Melanocytes are the cells that make melanin and are located on the surface layer of skin. Melanocytes are present in everyone's skin, no matter how light or dark your skin tone is. One of the main differences, besides appearance, is how melanin affects your skin's response to sunlight. Those with melanin-rich skin have more protection against the sun's UV rays, however, sunscreen is still a must to protect yourself from experiencing hyperpigmentation, wrinkles, melasma, and skin cancer. The best sunscreens for dark skin typically are mineral-based.