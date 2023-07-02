Can You Treat Hair Loss By Derma Rolling? Here's What We Know

Amidst the many social media claims about derma rolling's potential to treat hair loss, it's essential to separate fact from fiction. Since derma rolling isn't as popular a subject when it comes to scientific studies — such as those to determine the best type of diet to promote hair growth — it's easy for misinformation to spread. To verify the facts, we examined three of the studies done so far that explored derma rolling's efficacy in treating hair loss.

However, before we proceed, it's important to establish what qualifies as "hair loss." The studies we reviewed specifically focused on androgenetic alopecia, which begins with a predictable pattern of hair thinning and subsequent loss. In men, this patterned hair loss begins with a receding hairline, while in women, it starts from the top of the scalp.

All three studies showed positive effects of derma rolling in assisting treatment for hair loss. However, it's worth noting that the results are more complex than they may initially appear. While each derma rolling study yielded positive outcomes, the research papers shed light on additional crucial information.