1000-Lb Sisters Star Tammy Slaton's Estranged Husband Caleb Willingham Dead At 40

Tammy Slaton's roller-coaster life took a tragic turn on July 1 with the death of Caleb Willingham. As reported by The U.S. Sun, the husband of the "1000-Lb Sisters" star died suddenly at age 40. While the cause hasn't been released, Willingham was under medical care for morbid obesity at the same rehab facility where he met and married Slaton.

However, the couple's marriage was short-lived; just six months after their November 2022 wedding, they separated, and Slaton was reportedly in a rebound relationship with a man she'd met online. Still, she grieved the loss in an Instagram post with photos showing them in happier days. "RIP sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness," she wrote. Fans rushed to offer condolences. "Caleb was an amazing man from what I saw of him," one noted. Another offered encouragement: "Gosh I'm so sorry to hear this. Best way to remember him is to keep on moving with your goals and your health, I'm sure he was extremely proud of you as many are."

As of this writing, none of Slaton's siblings — including Amy Slaton Halterman, Amanda Halterman, and Chris Combs — have commented on the loss of their brother-in-law.