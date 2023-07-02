Angela Bassett Put Her Body Through A Grueling Ordeal While Preparing To Play Tina Turner

Angela Bassett has played many incredible roles so far in her career, but there's one role she looks back on with pure wonder over how she managed to pull through. According to the award-winning actress, playing the role of Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, left her feeling both mentally and physically exhausted. The 1993 biopic "What's Love Got To Do With It" starred Bassett as the fun-loving, musically-inclined Tina Turner as she rediscovers herself and seeks freedom from the horrific abuse of her husband, Ike Turner. Bassett sat down with Variety to revisit her time playing Turner. It was a role she cherished and knew she had to get down perfectly. "Her story was just tearing down so many walls and breaking so many barriers," she explained. "We didn't know to what extent it would, but we knew the story of this brilliant Black woman was important to tell."

She knew it would also come with its challenges. The film would portray many of Ike's violent outbursts towards Tina, and Tina's famous dance routines would have to be nailed by any actress who played her. During the screen test held before she landed the part, Bassett admitted she suffered a small hairline fracture in a scene where she had to fall behind a couch. This was only the first sign of the sheer dedication it would take for Bassett to perform in what she calls one of her most difficult roles to prepare for (via Entertainment Tonight).