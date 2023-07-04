The Hilarious Birthday Cake Princess Diana Gifted Son William The Day He Turned 13

Princess Diana was commonly known as the People's Princess — and for good reason. She was a humanitarian who strived to make the world a better place for the less fortunate and a fashion icon that changed royal rules forever with just one bold outfit, but above all else, Diana just had a down-to-earth, charismatic, and friendly aura about her. Given her many talents, it's easy to forget that while she was a princess, she was also a mother and a very normal one at that.

Like every parent, Diana didn't shy away from occasionally embarrassing her children. Former Buckingham Palace chef Darren McGrady described an adorable but awkward incident that happened on Prince William's 13th birthday to Hello!. On the morning of the prince's birthday, McGrady opened the refrigerator doors to find a giant pair of edible, frosted, and sugary boobs, and naturally, he was quite startled. But after consulting with a butler, it all made sense.

"The princess had ordered a boobs cake for William's 13th birthday!" he recalled. "The princess loved embarrassing people in the nicest way, in a fun way, whether it was telling a dirty, risqué joke — which usually got me. William just went bright red." And while the youngster understandably was a little embarrassed, his brother, 11-year-old Prince Harry, loved it so much that he wanted one of his own. McGrady also joked about how Diana was so bad at cooking that he often left her microwaving instructions for food. But that isn't the only time the beloved royal pranked her children.