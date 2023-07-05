The Personality Trait Ben Affleck Thinks Wife JLo Would Change About Him

Since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got back together, we've been eager to lap up any details about the couple's relationship, which is unsurprising considering Bennifer was one of Hollywood's most famous and beloved pairings back in the early 2000s. Those days, it was all about going big from her mega-carat pink diamond engagement ring to their PDA-heavy music video, and finally, their shocking pre-wedding split.

It's safe to say that these two have a history. But now they're back together, seemingly for good after successfully pulling off a second wedding, and everything seems like rainbows and roses. Or is it? During an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Affleck admitted that there's probably one thing his wife would change about him (a personality trait, that is, so don't get any ideas about his massive back tattoo).

As the actor told Barrymore, "She would probably want to cultivate brevity in the way I speak. I don't know if you've noticed, but I go on and on and on and on and on ... I talk a lot, and I talk in circles.'" We can sum it up for you, Ben — you're long-winded and J-Lo needs you to get to the point a lot quicker.