What Casey DeSantis Really Did For A Living Before Meeting Husband Ron
Casey DeSantis is widely known as her husband's secret weapon. Ron DeSantis is Florida's 46th Governor, making Casey the sunshine state's first lady. With Ron running to be president of the United States, the couple became more prominent and well-known than ever before. However, it was Casey who seemed to be the one with surplus charisma and charm.
At a rally in New Hampshire, Casey lingered to chat and take photos with voters longer than the governor. As one of the attendees told Reuters, "She just came across as very warm, very caring, very supportive, very intelligent." She added, "I like what I heard from him, but I think she could make a difference."
Apart from being the life source of her husband's presidential campaign, Casey is the mother of their three children; Madison, Mason, and Mamie. Florida's first lady was raised in Ohio, attended college in South Carolina, and settled down in the sunshine state. Before making big political moves, she was a broadcaster, delivering the news in an award-worthy fashion.
Casey DeSantis was an award-winning reporter
After graduating from the College of Charleston with a Bachelor of Science in Economics, Casey DeSantis went into journalism. She worked as a reporter on the local Florida station, WJXT-TV. Following years of anchoring, she switched lanes and went on the green with the Professional Golfers' Association as a producer and on-air host.
But it wasn't long until she returned to local television, lending her talents to First Coast News. There, Casey was the moderator of "The Chat," a Jacksonville daytime talk show, and became an Emmy Award winner, snagging the prize for on-air talent.
She was also nominated for her work on the investigative series "Real Life CSI" and the documentary "Champion: The JT Townsend Story." Over her news and TV days, she held titles from a police beat reporter to a morning news anchor. Despite her award-winning work, DeSantis left journalism in 2017 and transferred her skills to the political arena.
The hard work of Florida's first lady
Ron DeSantis became the governor of Florida in January 2019, and Casey DeSantis got straight to work. That same year she launched the Hope for Healing Florida initiative and "The Facts. Your Future." campaign. Both programs aim to support those with substance abuse and mental health struggles. According to Casey, "Helping our youth and families avert drug addiction and address mental health issues will help them reach their full potential and lead healthier lives. And this is just step one," (via the couple's official site).
On a similar note, the first lady started the Resiliency Florida initiative in 2021, partnering with athletes like Tom Brady, David Beckham, and Peyton Manning to destigmatize mental health issues. On the physical health side of things, the former broadcaster secured $100 million in funding for cancer care and research. Casey is a breast cancer survivor, so it was a cause near and dear to her heart.
Her work in this area was so significant that the Florida Legislature renamed the Florida Consortium of National Institute Centers Program to the Casey DeSantis Cancer Research Program. Evidently, Casey is more than just a first lady.