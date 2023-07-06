What Casey DeSantis Really Did For A Living Before Meeting Husband Ron

Casey DeSantis is widely known as her husband's secret weapon. Ron DeSantis is Florida's 46th Governor, making Casey the sunshine state's first lady. With Ron running to be president of the United States, the couple became more prominent and well-known than ever before. However, it was Casey who seemed to be the one with surplus charisma and charm.

At a rally in New Hampshire, Casey lingered to chat and take photos with voters longer than the governor. As one of the attendees told Reuters, "She just came across as very warm, very caring, very supportive, very intelligent." She added, "I like what I heard from him, but I think she could make a difference."

Apart from being the life source of her husband's presidential campaign, Casey is the mother of their three children; Madison, Mason, and Mamie. Florida's first lady was raised in Ohio, attended college in South Carolina, and settled down in the sunshine state. Before making big political moves, she was a broadcaster, delivering the news in an award-worthy fashion.