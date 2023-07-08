The Career Advice Halley Berry Knew Not To Take

According to Halle Berry, not all words of wisdom are wise — especially when it comes to following your dreams. The Hollywood vet revealed to Entertainment Weekly against all guidance, there was some advice she knew not to follow.

"The worst piece of advice [I've been given was], 'Have a backup plan,' because if you have a backup plan, chances are you'll fall to your backup plan," Berry shared. "And if you really have a dream, I think you have to have blinders on, and you have to have only one goal, and you have to be relentless in your pursuit of that goal." Her mindset when she got that advice? "'Screw that! Not going to have a backup plan.'"

The Oscar-winning actor, director, and former model wouldn't have made it to the Academy Awards if she had given up on her dreams because of the advice she never followed. Berry hasn't been acting much anymore as she aims to do more work behind the screen. She made her directorial debut and starred in "Bruised," a gritty Netflix film that screened at Toronto International Film Festival in 2020.