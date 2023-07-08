Melissa McCarthy's Least Favorite Thing About Filming Gilmore Girls

If you've ever had the pleasure of following Lorelai Gilmore (played by Lauren Graham) and her daughter, Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel), through their adventures in the quaint fictional town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, then you know the setting of "Gilmore Girls" strived to be the most picture-perfect East Coast locale. The set was designed to resemble the Litchfield Hills area of the state, filled with cute diners, adorable small-town parks, and a healthy dose of charmingly chilly New England weather.

Funnily enough, "Gilmore Girls" was filmed in hot and sunny Burbank, California. It's a fact that Melissa McCarthy wished wasn't true when she was starring as the endearing Sookie St. James on the beloved show. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor bemoaned the wintery scenes: "Sometimes we were like crammed into small things with coats on, but it was actually like 112 degrees in Burbank."

She continued, "We were all in coats and trying to look blustery. And I was like, 'Are we explaining why I have Malaria and why I'm in a full flop sweat?'" Combined with the show's strict wardrobe rules, the Californian climate sounds like a recipe for disaster. The "Little Mermaid" star revealed that someone even passed out from the heat when they were attempting to shoot a poster for the show. We can't imagine how comical it must have been for Graham to act out Lorelai's infamous "I smell snow!" scene while baking in the Burbank sun.