Tom Holland Used His Handyman Skills To Impress Zendaya In The Early Days Of Their Romance

Although Tomdaya (Tom Holland and Zendaya) seem like an effortless, basically married couple these days, Holland definitely put in the work to dazzle Zendaya during the early stages of their relationship. The "Spider-Man" costars were rumored to be dating for a while before they were outed as a couple in July 2021 when they were photographed kissing in a car. Since then, they've confirmed their relationship on social media, given each other lots of loving looks on red carpets, and occasionally spoken about their romance in interviews.

During a June 2023 interview, Holland reflected on his relationship with Zendaya and claimed to BuzzFeed that he actually has "no rizz whatsoever," (a slang term for coming across smooth and charming in a romantic or flirting context). He joked, "I don't know, I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work." Despite his supposed lack of rizz — which is up for debate, given his massively talented and beloved girlfriend — the actor does have a special skill that impressed Zendaya when they first started seeing each other: carpentry.

During a June 2023 interview with UNILAD, Holland opened up about his passion for carpentry and how he used the skill to impress Zendaya one time. "Carpentry is something I just really enjoy," the actor shared. "I love it. I made my mum's kitchen table; I made my mum's office. I built all the cupboards in my bedroom. I built a little birdhouse with my granddad."