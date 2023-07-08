All Of Kody Brown's Kids And What Their Lives Are Like Today

When reality television watchers think of polygamy, they likely automatically think of the Brown family from TLC's "Sister Wives," who brought their lifestyle to the public eye in 2010 in an attempt to cast a more positive light on it. When the series began, it followed the trials and tribulations of Kody Brown, his three wives Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown, and the fourth woman he was courting, Robyn Brown.

Since the show's debut, the family has certainly undergone change. They uprooted their lives after going public, leaving Utah and starting fresh in Las Vegas before eventually moving to Flagstaff, Arizona, in 2018. They experienced divorce, remarriage, new children, and the eventual separation of the entire family after Kody's marriages to his first three wives fell apart. They also faced numerous social issues from their own unconventional lifestyle, and experienced new challenges to conservative views through their children as they grew and largely seemed to shun the idea of plural marriage themselves.

Fans watched the Brown kids grow up during the show, and these days, nearly all are adults in their own right and have started their own new lives and adventures. Read on to find out what all 18 of Kody Brown's kids are up to now.