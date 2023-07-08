The Memento Adele Made Sylvester Stallone Leave Behind When She Bought His House

It seems that British pop singer Adele is a big fan of the Rocky film franchise; so much so that when Sylvester Stallone — Rocky Balboa on the big screen — wanted to sell his California home, the "Somebody Like You" singer insisted on retaining one iconic item before buying his mansion. The item in question is the incredible bronze Rocky statue, wherein the titular boxer is seen doing his legendary fist-pumping pose. It was placed near the pool of the Los Angeles mansion and the said statue almost kept Adele from buying Stallone's house.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the action star shared that Adele "wanted the statue," with the singer even going as far as pulling the plug on the real estate deal if she didn't get it, and saying "That's a no deal. That's gonna blow the whole deal." Despite wanting to take the statue with him, Stallone mentioned he left it to support the Grammy winner's renovation of his former Beverly Hills property. "She wanted the statue. I like what she's doing; she's making it gorgeous," he told The Wall Street Journal.

In 2022, Adele bought Stallone's 3.5-acre property for $58 million, which seemed a great deal since Stallone originally wanted to sell the place for a whopping $110 million and he last offered the estate for $80 million.