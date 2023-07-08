The Beauty Trick Behind Candace Cameron Bure's Iconic Full House Bangs

When it comes to '80s and '90s fashion, it's hard not to think of Candace Cameron Bure as DJ Tanner on the beloved TV series "Full House." The actor was one of the most popular teen stars of her day thanks to the family sitcom, and she had so many fans trying to emulate her wardrobe and her big hair with her signature teased bangs. "You all wanted to dress like DJ Tanner," Cameron Bure told TODAY in 2017 while looking back at her "Full House" style.

After critiquing some of her wardrobe choices from her DJ Tanner days, the actor went on to talk about her hairstyle. "It's the perfect bang with height and the wing, that comes in," she explained. "No one could get my bangs like that. So I went to my hairdresser, meaning the woman who cut my hair and styled it, not the hairdressers on the set. I would drive to the salon before every taping and she would blow out my hair. And then I'd arrive to the set with my hair done. And then they'd do makeup on me and get dressed — because she perfected that bang and no one else could do it," Cameron Bure added.

However, over the years, the Hallmark star learned to style her own DJ Tanner-inspired bangs. She even told her fans how to achieve the look for themselves.