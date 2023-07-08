Kody Brown's 5 Worst Sister Wives Moments

With "Sister Wives" being on air for 17 seasons, people have had the chance to see how the Brown family — particularly its patriarch Kody Brown — has operated for years.

Kody is no stranger to controversy. Besides the fact that polygamy is illegal in the U.S. — which he circumvents by only having one legal wife and having spiritual marriages to the others — he has shown his true colors in varied instances. The Brown family, which consisted of Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine, Robyn, and their 18 children, have made their lives public for people to see the positive side of a plural marriage and debunk misconceptions about the lifestyle.

However, in recent years, the polygamist family has had its fair share of ups and downs — especially with the departure of Kody's first three wives and stories of favoritism with his children. The onslaught of problems encountered by the Brown family seems to come from one source — Kody. Even now, Kody continues to wreak havoc in his own family — his wives and children alike. Here are five times Kody Brown was a disaster — on and off the screen.