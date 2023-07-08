Jessica Biel Teased Beverley Mitchell For Her NSync Obsession Before Marrying Justin Timberlake

Beverley Mitchell and Jessica Biel grew up portraying sisters Lucy and Mary Camden on the hit TV series "7th Heaven." In real life, the pair had a close friendship that was very much like a sisterhood. The two would even fight like sisters, and Biel hilariously teased Mitchell about her love for the boy band NSync before ultimately becoming the wife of the group's breakout star, Justin Timberlake.

In 2018, Mitchell opened up about her youthful friendship with Biel, revealing that the pair had lots of laughs together while on set. "Pretty much every moment that Jessie and I were on set together was a favorite," the actor told Today. "We always had so much fun. I mean, you put us on set, and we just laughed, and we always blew through our scenes, which kind of was terrible because then we were done."

However, like real sisters, the pair also had their fair share of friction, like when they both developed a crush on their on-screen older brother Barry Watson or when would bicker after a long day at work. "[Biel] used to drive me fricking nuts, and we used to literally want to battle," Mitchell told Us Weekly in 2019.