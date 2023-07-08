Why Lindsie Chrisley Has Her Siblings Blocked On Social Media (Spoiler: The Drama's Over)

While speaking with her fans several days ago, one follower asked Lindsie Chrisley why she and her popular siblings no longer follow one another on social sites. In a moment of transparency, Lindsie revealed that a dispute between the Chrisley children is what ultimately led to her doing a complete sweep of her IG.

"I blocked everyone in an argument since I didn't want to deal with it," she wrote. However, she maintained there was no current beef among the siblings, adding "No drama, though; everything is fine. We are all fine."

The mother of one did not elaborate on what sparked this latest feud, though it was not the first time the family went to war. In the past, their father, Todd Chrisley, has accused his eldest daughter from his former wife, Teresa Terry, of being jealous of Savannah, whom he shares with his current wife, Julie. He previously claimed that Lindsie was more private with her life, which is why she wasn't attracting the same fanbase that her sister did from being a regular on "Chrisley Knows Best" and "Growing Up Chrisley."