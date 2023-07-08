Kim Wolfe's Journey From Survivor Contestant To HGTV Star

In 2012, Kim Spradlin Wolfe went on "Survivor: One World" and won the hit reality series and $1,000,000. Wolfe later told Entertainment Weekly that when she went on "Survivor," she was newly divorced and only 28 years old. In 2020, Kim, who was then married to Bryan Wolfe, decided to return to the series in "Survivor: Winners at War." While Kim did not win that season, she quickly bounced back in a big way. In March 2022, Kim Wolfe began hosting "Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?" on HGTV. After her first appearance on "Survivor," Kim fell in love with interior design and made a career out of it.

The Texas native explained to HGTV how this happened. She said, "My husband and I bought our first house [with the prize money from "Survivor"], which was a 1940s home in need of total restoration. It was the first real construction project I worked on." From then on, she and her husband continued to buy and restore homes. Kim then created her own business, Kim Wolfe Home. Likewise, she designed "Southern Charm" star Chelsea Meissner's house and was featured on the show in 2019.

In "Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?" Kim uses her knack for interior design to aid homeowners in the San Antonio area who have doubts about the property they purchased. While this might seem like a departure from "Survivor," Kim exclusively told The List that this couldn't be further from the truth.