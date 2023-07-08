Kevin Costner And Christine Baumgartner Once Split Years Before Their Messy Divorce

The writing might've already been on the wall when it comes to Kevin Costner's divorce from Christine Baumgartner. Baumgartner seemingly came out of left field when she filed for divorce from Costner in May 2022, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to TMZ. The outlet's referral to Baumgartner as Costner's "estranged wife," and the quickness with which the "Dances with Wolves" star lawyered up with famed divorce attorney Laura Wasser highlighted how strained their marriage was after 18 years and three children. However, insiders claimed Costner was caught off guard by his wife's divorce filing and still desired to mend their broken fences, according to Page Six. While serial cheating allegedly caused the end of Kevin Costner's first marriage, sources denied the star was unfaithful to his second wife.

Costner and Baumgartner are gearing up for a divorce battle that includes joint custody filing for their three children and Costner's attempt to push Baumgartner out of their marital home, per ET. The messy split seemingly reflected the rocky start to their nearly 30-year relationship after first meeting while Costner was married to his first wife Cindy Silva. The two wouldn't cross paths again until Costner was divorced with four kids, three with his ex-wife and one from a short-lived romance with Bridget Rooney. Costner might've also offended Baumgartner when they reconnected in 1998 and he asked if he could call her "in two weeks." His forwardness would also lead to a brief split ahead of their 2004 wedding.