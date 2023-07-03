Kyle And Mauricio Are Now The Most Heartbreaking Couple To Fall Victim To Housewives Curse

A "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" couple is calling it quits, the latest to fall victim to the "Housewives" divorce curse. A source close to Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards told PEOPLE that their 27-year marriage has effectively ended. "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof," the unnamed informant said. "They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family."

Richards, 54, and Umansky, 53, met in 1994 and wed in 1996, according to Stylecaster. Their first daughter, Alexia, was born in 1996 just months after the wedding. Daughters Sophia, born in 2000, and Portia, born in 2008, followed. Richards has another daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, born in 1989, from a previous marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.

Along with designer Shahida Clayton, Richards created a luxury resort and loungewear brand, "Kyle + Shahida," with items made of "high-tech natural materials," according to the website. Umansky is the Founder and CEO of The Agency, a billion-dollar brokerage firm. He has sold nearly $5 billion in real estate while holding "the distinction of selling the most homes in the country priced above $20M," according to The Agency's website.