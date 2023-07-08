Why Sister Wives Fans Were Upset By Kody Brown's 'Knife In The Kidneys' Comment

A lot went down on Season 17 of TLC's "Sister Wives," and one notorious scene involved Kody Brown having a meltdown after his wife Christine announced to him and her sister wives that she was leaving.

In Episode 10, Christine told Kody and the wives that she would be moving in a week as they gathered outside on the front porch of her home (via TLC). Fourth wife Robyn became visibly upset and asked how her relationship with Christine would continue, and that's when Kody got irate."She's treated you like dirt from the very beginning," Kody turned and said to Robyn. "That's the relationship you have with her. That's the reason I'm angry."

He then leapt up from his chair, started screaming at Christine, and uttered those infamous words: "Man, just the knife in the kidneys over all these years! The sacrifices I've made to love you. Wasted!" And fans of the show noted that his particular choice of words hit home for more reasons than one.