The Meaning Behind The Colors Kate Middleton Often Wears

When a young Princess Catherine ascended the steps of Westminster Abbey in her stunning Alexander McQueen wedding dress in April 2011, the world collectively knew that they were watching a style icon in her earliest stage. Becoming the Duchess of Cambridge upon her marriage to Prince William, Catherine's early royal wardrobe was a smart mix of designer and affordable street wear labels, giving her a sense of relatability and an air of approachability. With time, however, Catherine's wardrobe became more fine-tuned — luxury labels became staples in her attire, classic silhouettes were revisited with modern flair, pantsuits began making an appearance. Once she became the Princess of Wales in September 2022, Catherine's closet took an enormous leap forward.

Amid her new and improved silhouettes and stunning ensembles, Catherine has played into color theory and significance as she has evolved her royal looks. Using different hues to tell a story — or to stand out from the crowd — Catherine's fashionable choices are all starting to play into a larger script, exemplifying her role and doing much of the talking through color, designer, and occasion. From Trooping the Colour and the beloved Royal Ascot to appearances meeting with members of the Commonwealth, Catherine's outfit choices are incredibly intentional, leaving royal watchers clues as to what message she was getting across with her pick. Here, we're taking a closer look at the meaning behind the colors Catherine often wears.