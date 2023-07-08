Days Of Our Lives Steamy Affairs: EJ And Abigail

As Abigail Deveraux and EJ DiMera's affair went on, the situation grew more difficult. EJ was planning his wedding to Sami Brady while trying to hide his infidelity from her. Meanwhile, Abigail had a shocking pregnancy scare. She told EJ that she might be pregnant with his child, and things went from bad to worse. Eventually, the two had a pregnancy test done, and it revealed that Abby wasn't carrying EJ's child. However, the situation was cloaked in mystery, as EJ's father, the devious Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo) had a phone call with Abigail's doctor that seemed to reveal he was up to something sinister. Stolen embryos are nothing new on "Days of Our Lives," so fans still wonder if EJ and Abby may have a child out in the world (via Soap Opera Spy).

While there was a sense of relief from both EJ and Abigail that they wouldn't have to deal with an unplanned pregnancy, they decided to call off their fling and return to their normal lives. However, that wasn't possible, because Sami found out that EJ and Abigail had been cheating behind her back, and she began to plot against the duo in order to get revenge for what they had done to her.

Sami's put her scheme into play quickly, and she tormented both EJ and Abby for months following the affair.