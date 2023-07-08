Chelsea Handler Once Went On A Date With Bobby Flay (& She Was Mad He Didn't Cook For Her)

What do you get when you put funny woman Chelsea Handler and chef extraordinaire Bobby Flay in a room together? According to Handler, you get plenty of flirting, but no freshly-prepared food by Flay, and that was a real disappointment.

Handler's dating history contains an interesting lineup of men, but Bobby Flay takes the cake for being one of the most unexpected dates we've heard the "Chelsea Lately" star has been on. She dove into details about the date with the hosts of the "Breakfast Club" on Power 105.1 FM. But first, she dispelled the rumors that she and Flay were an item. "I did not date Bobby Flay; I went on a date with Bobby Flay, one time," she confided with a smile.

Apparently, the date didn't feature a meal prepared by the famous chef, and Handler was sorely disappointed. In her signature deadpan tone, she wondered, "Is he that great of a chef that I needed him to f***ing cook for me?" before she added while laughing good-naturedly, "F*** you, Bobby Flay!"