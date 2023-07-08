What Have Been The Most Successful Products From Shark Tank?

Over the course of its 10-plus years on air, "Shark Tank" has seen its fair share of misguided business ventures and cringe-worthy pitch sessions. Sharks like Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, and Barbara Corcoran (among others) have been asked to invest in everything from cat cafes to dangerous baking-broiling alarm clocks — how can we forget Wake N Bacon? However, the show has also backed a set of pretty impressive products. In fact, you probably have some of these inventions in your house.

Designed by Aaron Krause, Scrub Daddy is an odor-resistant sponge built to withstand the test of time. What's more, it won't scratch your non-stick pots and pans. Krause pitched Scrub Daddy on Season 4, Episode 7 of "Shark Tank," and Lori Greiner bit, securing 20% of the company's stock. Since then, the company has expanded to include other products including "Scrub Mommy" and "Eraser Daddy." Aaron Krause is a certified millionaire, making him one of the show's top success stories.

Bombas socks got their start on the popular ABC show too. For every (very comfortable) pair you buy, another is donated to a person in need. As the company's co-founders, David Heath and Randy Goldberg, discovered, socks are requested more than anything else in homeless shelters. Since their 2014 "Shark Tank" appearance, the Bombas guys have donated over 100 million socks.

Other successful "Shark Tank" ventures include the Squatty Potty and Stasher reusable bags, businesses that are now worth millions.