The Time Kirstie Alley And George Lopez Feuded Over Body-Shaming Jokes

We all grew up hearing the saying that sticks and stones can break bones but words don't hurt. However, that couldn't be further from the truth. Words can and do hurt, and have the potential to do long-lasting damage to a person's psyche and self-esteem. Social media is rife with people trolling each other, saying the most nasty things for clout or for just the sake of being mean. At the receiving end of a lot of these foul comments are celebrities.

Some people believe that celebrities can take harsh words and criticism better than the average Joe just because they are famous. As a result, celebrities get bullied day in and day out online. However, celebrities aren't made of steel and, being human as well, they have real feelings and insecurities just like the rest of us and negative words do hurt them. So, many celebrities have been on the receiving end of crude comments, even by other celebrities. One star who suffered this to another level was Kirstie Alley.

Before her tragic death, Kirstie Alley faced a lot of criticism about her weight, especially from the media and other personalities, so much so that it led to some bad blood. One feud that particularly stood out happened after a distasteful, body-shaming joke made by actor and comedian George Lopez.