Times Christine Has Shaded Ex-Husband Kody Brown Since Their Messy Split
Being married to one spouse comes with its own set of challenges. To be married to four, however, seems to be a daunting task altogether — and such is the case for the Brown household on the reality television show "Sister Wives." Kody Brown, the family patriarch, was in a polygamous relationship with four women, namely Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn. In November 2021, Christine would be the first of three wives to leave Kody. Robyn is the only wife Kody has left, since Janelle revealed last December 2022 that they have been separated for months and Meri confirmed her relationship with Kody is over in a statement posted on Instagram in January 2023.
Christine announced her split with Kody through an Instagram post. She wrote, "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave. We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family." Following their separation, Christine's trajectory has been on an upswing lately — getting engaged, moving closer to her children, hosting her own digital cooking show, and just enjoying her life in general. Her newfound freedom also meant being able to throw shade at her former partner, Kody — which fans of the show have noted on several occasions.
The Father's Day fiasco
Christine found love anew in the form of David Woolley, the owner of a construction company called David Woolley Drywall. The widower had eight children from his first marriage, which merited a sweet message from Christine for Father's Day on June 19, 2023.
"Happy Father's Day @david__woolley. I've watched how loving, compassionate and present you are with your children ... And I love how you've shown that to my children as well," she posted on Instagram. Christine emphasized how Woolley's "showing up" is the most essential thing as a father. Meanwhile, she did not post anything about Kody, who she shares six children with, Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely.
Nevertheless, Ysabel posted an old photo of Kody lifting her and Gwendlyn via Instagram Story, and Gwendlyn also greeted her father through a throwback photo via Instagram Story. Gwen's caption read "happy father's day I love you always." Kody has 15 biological children from his four wives; one from Meri, six each from Janelle and Christine, and two kids from Robyn.
A sweet nacho revenge perhaps?
On April 19, 2023, Christine posted photos on Instagram with her fiancé David Woolley enjoying a nacho date together. "Thanks for the fun nacho date love! I feel blessed to have someone to laugh with!" she wrote. Woolley also posted the photos on his own Instagram account with the caption, "Happy Birthday! I love eating nachos with you, My Queen!"
The two got engaged in early April 2023, and Christine told People in an interview that her relationship with Woolley is way different from her previous relationships. She said, "I've never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it." Many fans commented on Christine's post and showed support for her relationship with Woolley, especially since Kody Brown had seemingly tainted Christine's love for nachos.
The backstory to the nacho inside joke started in 2012, when the "Sister Wives" stars had an interview with Natalie Morales and Kody mentioned he was repulsed when he saw Christine eating nachos. "I will be honest, I was not attracted to Christine in any kind of physical sense ... The nachos grossed me out enough to make me go, 'OK, I'm waiting to marry her,'" he said.
Christine is home once again
A few days after the nacho shade, Christine went on to post another Instagram photo that seemingly had an underlying message — this time, the caption was the smoking gun. The post showed pictures of Christine with daughters Ysabel and Truely — all with smiles — featuring a scrumptious cheese board visible in the foreground.
"It's a nice day when I'm with my kids and it's an amazing day when they're making food with me in the kitchen ... I've been having the time of my life living so close to so many of my children again," she said in a post dated April 23, 2023, following her return to Utah with fiancé Woolley, who she shares a new $770,000 home with. Christine left Utah since the state doesn't tolerate polygamist families. Hence, she was separated from some of her children when Kody Brown, along with other members of the Brown family, relocated to Flagstaff, Arizona in 2018.
What a Bloody (Mary) way to celebrate
The "Cooking with Christine" host kicked off 2023 with a big Bloody Mary — complete with salt around the rim and a celery stalk flourish — which she took a photo of and posted on Instagram on January 2. "Happy New Year!! Thanks so much for all your support and kindness this year! Cheers! #happynewyear #cheers #bloodymary" she wrote.
But does the photo imply shade against Kody Brown? Well, the Brown family are members of the Apostolic United Brethren (AUB). Despite being excommunicated from the church, the family continued to practice the religion's teachings. As a former member of the Brown family, Christine once abstained from drinking alcohol and was only allowed to consume water, tea, and coffee.
Surprisingly enough, Christine is more Mormon than people think — or at least her heritage is. Her family was essentially royalty in the AUB, which is a separate sect of Mormons who practice polygamy. Its founder, Rulon C. Allred, is Christine's grandfather. Since Christine left Kody in November 2021, she seems to be more defiant of their rules, which she shared with her "Sister Wives" co-stars.
Christine wanted to be with someone who's attracted to her
In October 2022, Christine went on an interview with Entertainment Tonight's Deidre Behar, wherein the topic of her dating life post-Kody Brown was brought up. When asked what she's looking for in a new partner, Christine's response had hints of shade against her ex. "Kindness, a romantic relationship for sure, someone who's attracted to me would be a really great thing, I'm just saying," she said (via YouTube).
Christine's comments about a future partner's attraction reflected the moment she knew her relationship with Kody was over — when the Brown patriarch confirmed he wasn't attracted to her. "To hear that he wasn't attracted to me, it was terrible to hear ... And it's super embarrassing right? After he said that, I was kind of like, 'Oh, well then I'm done. Then it's over,'" she said in a special episode of "Sister Wives" (via YouTube).