Times Christine Has Shaded Ex-Husband Kody Brown Since Their Messy Split

Being married to one spouse comes with its own set of challenges. To be married to four, however, seems to be a daunting task altogether — and such is the case for the Brown household on the reality television show "Sister Wives." Kody Brown, the family patriarch, was in a polygamous relationship with four women, namely Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn. In November 2021, Christine would be the first of three wives to leave Kody. Robyn is the only wife Kody has left, since Janelle revealed last December 2022 that they have been separated for months and Meri confirmed her relationship with Kody is over in a statement posted on Instagram in January 2023.

Christine announced her split with Kody through an Instagram post. She wrote, "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave. We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family." Following their separation, Christine's trajectory has been on an upswing lately — getting engaged, moving closer to her children, hosting her own digital cooking show, and just enjoying her life in general. Her newfound freedom also meant being able to throw shade at her former partner, Kody — which fans of the show have noted on several occasions.