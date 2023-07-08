The Moment Monica Lewinsky's Crush On Bill Clinton Developed

Few affairs have shaken the world quite as much as Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky's. For years, many have wondered how things got started between the two. In the documentary, "The Clinton Affair," Lewinsky detailed how her crush on the then-president began. "I didn't get it until the first time I was really in his presence. I was struck in a way that he had this ability to hold everybody who was there," she recalled. "Everybody is sort of starry-eyed in his presence."

At the time, Lewinsky was an unpaid 22-year-old intern in the White House, while Clinton was the most powerful man in the world at 49. As her attraction to him continued developing, Lewinsky flirted with Clinton without expecting to get anything out of it. She also recalled how he was distant the first time they met, but the second time, she felt the weight of Clinton's attention as he shook her hand for far too long.

She wanted to feel that attention again on their next encounter, so she went home to get the suit she wore to their second meet, and it worked. In 1995, the government shutdown brought them closer as Lewinsky performed late-night pizza deliveries to the Oval Office. In the documentary "Monica in Black and White," she further elaborated on how it all started, and how the affair became Lewinsky's greatest regret.