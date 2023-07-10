America's Got Talent Auditions That Sparked Major Controversy

Americans are no stranger to televised talent competition shows — from the epic vocal competition "American Idol" that created icons like Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood to dance showcases like "So You Think You Can Dance," there are plenty of singular talents gracing our TV screens each night of the week. But one competition show still going strong after 17 years does not limit their acts to merely singing or dancing. "America's Got Talent" has created a space on television for all kinds of acts to take the stage and showcase their unique performances. The talent competition's format is simple: hopeful auditioners present their talents to a panel of four celebrity judges, along with a live studio audience and over 6 million at home tuning in. Three out of four judges must say "yes" to an act for them to move forward. Less than 3 yeses is sadly a no for many disappointed talents. But no pressure!

Unfortunately, not all the acts wow the judges (or the audience) every time. While some have hit a wrong note during their song or fallen flat while dancing, certain acts have earned a reputation for being downright disturbing. Most recently, a performance during auditions for AGT's 18th season received major backlash amongst fans. A performer and his mother set themselves ablaze, and midway through, judge Howie Mandel said no thank you, while fans responded with serious safety concerns.