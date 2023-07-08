What Meghan McCain Actually Thought Of Alyssa Farah Griffin Taking Her Spot On The View

Meghan McCain's decision to leave "The View" after four years came as a shock both to her viewers and her co-hosts alike. Though the outspoken commentator originally claimed that she wanted to spend more time with her husband and newborn daughter, McCain later revealed her real motives in an interview with Variety. The show, claimed McCain, created a "toxic work environment" where she felt consistently disrespected for her conservative viewpoints.

According to the former co-host, she was "talked to like a child and a brat" by both staff and hosts — Joy Behar in particular — and it was negatively affecting her mental health. Even after McCain's departure, former colleague Sherri Shepherd shaded her on "Watch What Happens Live." Asked for her thoughts on "the most disappointing guest" of the show, she quipped, "Oh, I don't — McCain — know," (via ET). After an extensive search, the producers finally announced the new cast when Season 26 launched in September 2022: Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro, both frequent guest hosts on the show, would be joining the table.

During an interview on "Andy Cohen Live," McCain admitted to gloating: "It took a year and two people to replace me, which makes me feel good and I get to take that." Still, she refused to bad-mouth Griffin, a former Trump staffer. Explaining she doesn't know her personally, McCain added, "I don't want to say anything negative about someone who's doing that job right now or after. I swore I would never do, quite frankly, what Sherri just did to me."