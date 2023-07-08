The Unexpected Person Todd Chrisley Visited Before Prison

Before Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to federal prison in January 2023 for tax evasion and fraud, the couple spent the months leading up to their sentences catching up with friends and family. "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller revealed that she reached out to Todd with advice for surviving life behind bars. Julie soaked up as much time with her children and husband as she could.

The reality TV couple also spent time with their therapist and leaned into their faith as they prepared for Todd to begin his 12-year term and Julie to start her seven years in prison. While tying up loose ends and visiting family, there was one unlikely person that Todd made time to meet with before turning himself in.

One month after learning his fate, TMZ spotted Todd grabbing a bite to eat with none other than Nic Kerdiles. The former fiance of Todd's daughter, Savannah Chrisley, dined with the "Chrisley Knows Best" patriarch at Green Hills Grille in Nashville, Tennessee, shortly before Christmas 2022. While some may view the two as unlikely pals, Todd has always been fond of the former professional hockey player.