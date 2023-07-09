Lily-Rose Depp Called Out A Big Double Standard In The Nepo Baby Debate

For those not in the know, the nepo baby debate has been raging for quite a while now. If you're not sure what one is, a nepo baby is essentially someone working in the entertainment industry who got a major leg-up from those already within it, such as the children of actors. One of the most high-profile nepotism babies of the moment is model and actor Lily-Rose Depp, who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis and has long been subject to criticism from those who believe she only got her start in Hollywood thanks to her parents.

However, Lily-Rose doesn't quite see it that way. In a 2022 interview with Elle, she stated: "People are going to have preconceived ideas about you or how you got there, and I can definitely say that nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part. The internet cares a lot more about who your family is than the people who are casting you in things. Maybe you get your foot in the door, but you still just have your foot in the door. There's a lot of work that comes after that." As well as addressing her work ethic, Lily-Rose also called out the nuance of potential double standards that exist within the overarching conversation.