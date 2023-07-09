What Happened To Riley Keough's Ex-Fiancé Alex Pettyfer?

Before "Daisy Jones & the Six" star Riley Keough was married to her husband Ben Smith-Petersen, Elvis' granddaughter was in a relationship with her "Magic Mike" costar Alex Pettyfer. In 2011, Pettyfer's career was on the rise and was lauded as the next big thing after starring in the film "I Am Number Four" and, later, "Magic Mike." Keough and Pettyfer got together in October 2011, and their relationship moved fast but ended quickly. The two became engaged in March 2012 and were over by 2013.

In a 2018 interview with Radio Andy, Pettyfer revealed that the pair had an instant connection saying, "She was the first woman in my life that I fell in love with at first sight." He also disclosed that the relationship ended mainly due to Pettyfer's phobia of flying, which prevented him from visiting Keough on the set of her film "Mad Max: Fury Road."

However, the dissolution of their romance was not the only blow to Pettyfer. Even before his breakup with Keough, Pettyfer had developed an infamous reputation in the entertainment industry, with one source telling The Hollywood Reporter that "he was a nightmare and irrational. He had no body of work to remotely justify his behavior." While Pettyfer continues to nab roles, the momentum of his early career fizzled out.