Angela Bassett And Austin Butler Shared A Sweet Moment When He Lost The Oscar For Elvis

Just weeks after the 2023 Oscars, Austin Butler made it onto TIME's 100 most influential people of 2023 list. Each person on the list has an accompanying personal note about them written by another influential person or even a close friend also in showbusiness. For example, First Lady Jill Biden wrote Olena Zelenska's blurb, and Angela Bassett wrote Butler's for the honor. The "Wakanda Forever" actress explained in her Time Magazine note that the two had become friends in the months before the Oscars, which is why she held his hand during the Oscars. "I understood intimately what he felt when it was time to learn if he would climb those stairs to the stage. So, I took his hand and held it softly as the winner was announced. Although his name wasn't called, Austin is no less a winner," Bassett wrote.

Bassett does indeed know what it is like to sit in an awards show auditorium full of famous faces as you wait to see if your name is called as a winner. What helped her relate to Butler even more was the fact that her first Oscar nomination was for portraying an iconic person as well. Bassett played Tina Turner in the 1993 film "What's Love Got to Do With It," but she lost the Oscar for best actress to Holly Hunter.