Kelly Clarkson Is 'Humiliated' By Her First Meeting With Meryl Streep

With Kelly Clarkson's sheer talent and innate people skills, it's hard to imagine she would be star-struck by anyone. Yet her down-to-earth nature makes her so relatable and her first meeting with iconic actress Meryl Streep left her feeling a bit overwhelmed.

Clarkson's killer voice is so endearingly emotive and heartfelt that it has enabled her to become one of the top voices of our time, and possibly of all time. Yet, she's also a talented talk show host and "The Kelly Clarkson Show" has won 13 Daytime Emmys so far, and is nominated for 11 Emmys in 2023, which is a record in the category. She also has a new album "Chemistry," which is about the ups and downs of relationships and largely focuses on Clarkson's tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock (via Rolling Stone Magazine).

Yet, with all her fame and talent, the singer says she was humiliated when she met Oscar winner, Meryl Streep.