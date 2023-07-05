Out Of All The Insufferable Soaps Couples, GH's Michael & Willow Take The Cake

The lifeblood of soap operas is the passionate romances that help make these daytime dramas compelling to watch. Some couples have an electric chemistry that cannot be replicated or duplicated, while others are forced together by bad writing. "General Hospital" is famous for the legendary Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) and Laura Collins (Genie Francis) story, but lately, there's been a string of misses. Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) are a prime example of a pairing who are as insufferable as humanly possible.

Nothing about Michael and Willow is working. However, instead of paying attention to the outcry over how insulting their storyline has been (more on that later), the powers that be continue to place them at the forefront of everything. At every turn, it feels like a major misstep with Michael and Willow. They showed flashes of potential when they were friends, joining each other in grief — Michael over the loss of his son, and Willow after giving up hers for adoption.

Everything after that, though, has been a fumble. Starting with Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) and squashing the Michael/Sasha and Chase/Willow romances to force them together and the latest with Willow's leukemia, it's all just bad television. To make matters worse, it feels like these two are in nearly every episode, forcing the world to endure their insulting and boring romance on a regular basis.