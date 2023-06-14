It's Time Nick Finally Moves On From Sally To His True Love Sharon On Y&R

"The Young and the Restless" at least tried something new by pairing Joshua Morrow's Nick Newman with Courtney Hope's Sally Spectra. Well, the idea of coupling Nick with someone his brother Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) has already been with isn't new, but the woman certainly was. Even though Morrow and Hope firmly believe Sally And Nick's age difference is a non-issue, it's still somewhat jarring to see. There are already cracks in the foundation, so the idea of splitting the pair isn't too far out of the realm of possibility.

Since the 1990s, Nick's true love has always been, Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case). Regardless of whatever issues they've dealt with or other partners they've had in between, they've always gone back to each other. Sharon and Nick have survived countless scandals and tragedies, and not only have they remained close friends, but they've tested the waters several times by getting back together. Usually, something goes awry to put an end to their reconciliation, but Nick and Sharon come out stronger as a result.

Lately, Nick and Sharon have been placed under stressful circumstances, and his attention to Sally has significantly deviated. As of now, Nick's primary focus is on protecting Sharon and their daughter Faith Newman (Reylynn Caster) from a dangerous criminal named Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby). This storyline is the perfect opportunity for "Y&R" to fully execute a "Shick" reunion and free Sally to be with the Newman brother that truly has her heart.