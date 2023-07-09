Is It Safe To Use Shampoo On Your Skin When You Run Out Of Body Wash? What We Know

So, we've established that shampoo isn't an ideal choice for your skin. But what happens if it's your only option and you really need a bath? Well, sometimes you have to make do with what you have. The good news is that using shampoo on your skin as a one-time solution is unlikely to cause long-term damage unless your skin is particularly sensitive to any ingredients.

If you don't have sensitive skin, you probably don't have to worry about this — except if you're using a product with any of the shampoo and conditioner ingredients that cause the most hair damage. In this case, you'll damage both your hair and skin in a single sweep. However, if you continue denying your skin the nutrients it needs by using shampoo instead of body wash, you could contribute to your skin's premature aging.

Now, what about using body wash as a shampoo? Well, if you care about the health of your hair, you shouldn't do it, particularly since a hair wash can usually be delayed if necessary. Hair washes are formulated with specific ingredients that promote hair growth and protect it from damage. A body wash, on the other hand, is not designed to provide these benefits and will do a poor job of cleansing your hair while offering zero protection. It's a perfect hair-loss recipe; don't do it, folks.