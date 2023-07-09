Ryan Reynolds Once Apologized For His And Blake Lively's Wedding

When a couple as famous and glamorous as Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds gets married, the last thing you expect is controversy. At first glance, everything about their wedding seemed dreamy. It was a private affair in Charleston, with around 70 guests in attendance, loads of desserts, and a private performance from Florence Welch. The ceremony took place in the seemingly picturesque colonial mansion from the hit rom-com "The Notebook." Despite the outwardly peaceful appearance, the mansion was actually on The Boone Hall plantation, a location that infamously houses Slave Street.

Reynolds addressed the blowback from the incident in a Fast Company interview. After apologizing he said, "It's impossible to reconcile," elaborating, "What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy." He explained that they had another event at home and added how the experience changed him: "A giant f****** mistake like that can either cause you to shut down or it can reframe things and move you into action. It doesn't mean you won't f**** up again. But re-patterning and challenging lifelong social conditioning is a job that doesn't end."

Although they married in 2012, the venue choice didn't gain much criticism until 2018, when Reynolds tweeted his support for "Black Panther." Many users reminded him that he got married on a plantation where slaves were tortured and killed, so it was hypocritical for him to show his support for an all-Black project.