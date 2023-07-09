How 10 Minutes Of 'Worry Time' Can Lead To Happier Days

Worry generally doesn't contain itself. It has a way of taking on a life of its own and following us around all day. This is probably why experts would tell you that you should stop worrying about what others think or that excessive worrying will wreak havoc on your mental, physical, and emotional well-being. Yes, constant worrying can lead to headaches, depression, fatigue, and even gastrointestinal issues.

But despite its own nature to grow from a tiny grain of sand to a looming mountain, it is possible for you to control worry's movement. This is why health professionals recommend "worry time." As the name denotes, "worry time" is all about scheduling or postponing worrying to a specific time of your day. It could last 10 minutes, 15 minutes, or even 30. That depends on you, but the idea is to not let anxious thoughts ruin your entire day.

Think about the last time you woke up in the morning and checked your phone. Remember that text message or email that planted a seed of worry in your head? How did that day go for you? Did you carry the worry in the back of your mind for the rest of the day? Did it pile on or evolve into something bigger because you simply didn't let it go? Recommended as part of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), "worry time" is a successful way to de-escalate all-consuming worry. Here's what it can do for you.