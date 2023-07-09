Meghan Markle Only Had A Few Minutes To Prepare Before Her Very First Meeting With Queen Elizabeth

When Meghan Markle first met Prince Harry, she says she had little knowledge of the royal family. "Because I'm from the States, you don't grow up with the same understanding of the royal family. I didn't know much about him, so the only thing that I had asked [our friend] when she said that she wanted to set us up, was, 'Well, is he nice?' 'Cause if he wasn't kind, it just didn't seem like it would make sense," she said in an interview with BBC News. So, when it came to meeting Queen Elizabeth, Meghan had no idea that she wasn't just meeting her boyfriend's grandmother in a casual sense. Instead, Meghan learned that she'd have to curtsy, which she'd never done before — at least, not seriously.

On the Netflix documentary "Harry & Meghan," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their recollection of that very first meeting — which happened on whim. "My grandmother was the first senior member of the family that Meghan met. She had no idea what it all consisted of. So it was a bit of a shock to the system for her," Harry stated, according to People.

"It's surreal. It wasn't like some big moment of like, 'Now you're going to meet my grandmother.' I didn't know I was going to meet her until moments before. We were in the car, and we were going to Royal Lodge for lunch. And he's like, 'Oh my grandmother's here, she's gonna be there after church,'" Meghan recalled.