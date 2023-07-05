King Charles Creates Palace Of His Own As Late Queen's Prized Possessions Head To Storage

Some 10 months after Queen Elizabeth II died, King Charles III is preparing for his move into Buckingham Palace, and he's having it redecorated to better reflect his personal style. Apparently, Queen Elizabeth's renowned love for horses extended to her decor, but King Charles doesn't have quite the same fondness for them in terms of interior design. And so a number of Queen Elizabeth's equestrian pieces — from paintings to sculptures — are being moved into storage.

King Charles has spent much of his life on horseback, even playing polo for a time and riding a horse for his first Trooping the Colour as monarch, but he doesn't have quite the same deep love for horses that his mother had. Queen Camilla is apparently the one in the couple who is most like Queen Elizabeth in that way.

John Warren, former racing advisor to Queen Elizabeth, said (via the Daily Mail) that Charles and Camilla do own some horses together but that for Charles, when it came particularly to horse racing, "it has been his mother's interest so it has been at arm's length."