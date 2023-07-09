Meet Elizabeth Banks' Husband, Max Handelman

From the decade-defining "Pitch Perfect" franchise to "Cocaine Bear," Elizabeth Banks is one of Hollywood's top producers, actors, and directors — she really does it all! Without her, we wouldn't know what it's like to watch the Green Bay Packers kill it in a capella riff-off, see a bear go on a drug-fueled rampage, or cheer on a modern reimagining of Charlie's Angels. However, her successes aren't limited to the entertainment industry. In fact, she considers her three-decade relationship with Max Handelman to be her greatest accomplishment to date. "I do think people grow together or they grow apart. We definitely grew together," she told Porter.

Not only have the two been partners in marriage since 2003, but they're also business partners. In 2002, the couple launched Brownstone Productions, which has backed a new generation of comedies (a cappella-centric and otherwise). Prior to joining forces with Banks, Handelman was employed on Wall Street. "He worked an 80-hour week; I was traveling all the time in a career that requires me to film on location for up to six months of the year," she explained, adding, "Forming the company really was about trying to combine our professional and personal goals."

The power couple is known for welcoming their two young sons onto movie sets — every minute counts when you're a parent, and the "Hunger Games" star is eager to show her children what she does for a living.