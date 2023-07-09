Melania Trump's Absolute Best Fashion Moments Ever

Before she became known as the former supermodel turned 45th first lady of the United States, Melania Trump (then Melania Knauss) was born in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, where she had a childhood much different from the glitz and glam of her future. But she always dreamed bigger than the small town she was raised in. And her life changed when she was discovered by photographer Stane Jerko.

Speaking to the AP, Jerko said, "I still remember how tall she was and how beautiful her figure and hair were ... There was no smile on her face because she was shy and scared, but I encouraged her to come to the studio" (via People). From there, Melania started modeling, moving to New York in 1996 and building a successful career in the fashion world before meeting her future husband, Donald J. Trump.

With her roots as a fashion model, you may imagine that Melania would have had daring looks as a first lady. But she typically opted for a more sophisticated, old-money aesthetic, though there were some notable outliers, such as the infamous "I really don't care" jacket. Melania had a distinct style that she brought to the role of first lady, often wearing expensive fashion pieces and opting for European designers. She's had many beautiful as well as controversial fashion moments, and we've compiled the best ones here.