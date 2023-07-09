Rosie O'Donnell Wrote A Poem Detailing The Time She Met Ivanka Trump

Rosie O'Donnell didn't get where she is today by being meek and soft-spoken. Her pull-no-punches attitude toward work and life helped propel her to stardom as a comic, an actor (her turn in "A League of Their Own" is still one of her best), a publisher (she revamped the women's mag McCall's into Rosie), and a talk-show headliner. O'Donnell was the one who pioneered the political edge of "The View" when she served as co-host, and her heated exchanges on hot-button issues helped keep the show's ratings strong. Granted, she has since said it's an experience she wouldn't want to repeat, but she left an indelible mark on women's on-air forums.

One particular target of O'Donnell's political barbs has been former president Donald Trump and his family. As far back as 2006, she slammed him on "The View" as being a "snake-oil salesman" (per People) who cheated on his previous wives. Trump, in turn, called her "a real loser" and threatened to sue her over her claim that he'd gone bankrupt.

Flash forward a decade: The real-estate mogul and "Apprentice" host was now the Republican candidate for president, and O'Donnell was profoundly upset at the thought of a Trump White House. But an unexpectedly warm encounter with Ivanka Trump moved her to write a poem that neither she nor Ivanka might ever have imagined.