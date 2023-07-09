Did Maria Shriver Have An Affair Before Arnold Schwarzenegger Did? We Revisit The Gossip

By 2006, it had been nearly ten years since Arnold Schwarzenegger welcomed his son out of wedlock with Mildred Baena. His illicit relationship was still a secret from the world as he was fully engulfed in his political career, securing his second term as governor of California. During this period, sources claim his wife, Maria Shriver, was busy creeping around with his lead campaign strategist, Matthew Dowd. According to several people in Shriver's circle, she and Dowd would put their romance on display while Schwarzenegger was away, taking private walks and spending quality time together after meetings.

"They frequently spent time alone, and Arnold was rarely, if ever, around when they were together. She had a unique banter with Dowd and lit up when he was around. He was comfortable poking fun at her, and she would slap him teasingly," the insider told The Post (via Page Six).

Shriver filed for divorce from Schwarzenegger in 2011 once his past marital discretions came to light. Ironically, in 2014, she and Dowd began seeing one another publicly, which prompted those with insight into the situation to reveal that these two were not new lovers but a longrunning couple who could finally date openly without Schwarzenegger's interference.