Candace Cameron Bure Had Major Anxiety Working On The Hallmark Channel

On the "Mere Christians" podcast with Jordan Raynor in 2021, Candace Cameron Bure discussed the anxieties of staying on top of the Hallmark ratings. "I worry all the time about my movies. I actually got sick to my stomach on this last Christmas movie that aired in November because I've created an anxiety for myself because my movies have been the top-performing movie seven years in a row, and you know, one day you're going to slide off that pedestal," she explained.

Bure's fears are common across many careers in show business. Of course, no one can stay on top forever, but this can still lead to feelings of disappointment, even for stars who have enjoyed years of success. For example, pop singer Nick Jonas opened up about this when his album "Spaceman" did not get the reception he hoped for. "I am really proud of the album I made. But it didn't quite perform like I wanted it to, which was really discouraging for me," he said in an episode of the "Jonas Brothers: Moments Between the Moments" mini-series.