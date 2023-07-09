Meet Kristin Davis' Kids, Gemma Rose And Wilson

Kristin Davis is most known for her iconic role as Charlotte York in the HBO series "Sex and the City" and its modern reboot "And Just Like That . . ." In the original show, Charlotte, who's known for her more traditional views on sex and love, experiences romantic highs and lows alongside her friends, ultimately settling down and internationally adopting a Chinese baby with her partner by the series finale.

Coincidentally, the stunningly transformed Davis has since adopted two children of her own, both of which are African American, following a similar route as her TV counterpart. As a single mother, she welcomed her daughter Gemma Rose in 2011 and then her son Wilson in 2018.

While Davis has chosen to keep much of her life with her children private, keeping their faces hidden in any social media posts, the actor has shared glimpses into their life together through Instagram and interviews. For fans of the "Sex and the City" star, here's everything we know about her relationship with her two kids, Gemma Rose and Wilson.