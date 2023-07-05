The Cast Of The Bear And Their Real-Life Partners

It's safe to say that Jeremy Allen White has been the subject of many a thirsty tweet since "The Bear" premiered. However, until recently, White was off the market, married to actress Addison Timlin. The pair were married in 2019 and they had two children together, a daughter in 2018 and another daughter in 2020. Though they were only married a little over three years, it seems they've known each other for quite some time; in an Instagram post celebrating White's Golden Globe win, Timlin wrote, "When we were 14 years old and I saw you perform for the first time in drama class, I couldn't take my eyes off of you." Despite their shared history and what appeared to be a happy relationship, Timlin filed for divorce in May 2023.

These days, White seems to be focusing on his career and hasn't shared much about his dating life online. But, since June 2023, rumors have flown that he's seeing Selena Gomez after the two appeared together in the "Vanity Fair" Hollywood Issue. Though nothing is confirmed, rumors suggest that the pair bonded during their "Vanity Fair" cover shoot and have been casually dating ever since. Only time will tell if they're really the next "It" couple!