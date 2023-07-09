How Kris Jenner Actually Feels About Taking Her Family On The Road To Fame

The Kardashians are a household name who have risen to superstardom over the years due to their reality TV series and the businesses that have been spawned in the years following their meteoric rise. However, there are times when family matriarch Kris Jenner wonders if she made a mistake by pursuing fame for her family. Kris has become the ultimate momager, helping all of her children develop businesses over the years, and even aiding in Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner being declared billionaires. "I'm the one who can help them identify what it is that they want to do, help them create a business, build an infrastructure and help them focus," Kris previously revealed (via Forbes).

"Kris Jenner is an unstoppable force," TV personality Ryan Seacrest told the outlet. "[She] led her family to succeed in creating an empire bigger than anything we could have ever imagined when we came up with the show's concept 15 years ago," he added. Over the years, the family has moved their reality series from the E! network to Hulu, while Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian have built their own brands, and Kylie Jenner went on to become one of the most successful makeup moguls in the world. Kendall Jenner has also cultivated a career as a supermodel and dabbled in brand endorsements as well.

Of course, the family can't help but wonder where they'd be if they weren't famous.