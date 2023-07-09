Brooke Shields And Katie Holmes Gave Birth On The Same Day At The Same Hospital

Actors Brooke Shields and Katie Holmes have been connected by a number of events over the years. They even gave birth to their children in the same hospital on the same day. The two actors' past has been a bit rocky throughout the years, especially where Holmes' former husband Tom Cruise is concerned. In 2005, Cruise called out Shields on national television for her comments about postpartum depression and taking medication to treat it. Cruise, a well-known Scientologist, called Shields' comments "irresponsible misinformation." Cruise bashed Shields during an interview with Matt Lauer, which got a bit intense. "The thing that I'm saying about Brooke is that there's misinformation," the "Top Gun" star stated (via The Mirror). "She doesn't understand the history of psychiatry."

However, Cruise and Shields later made amends when they sat down to talk about their differences. The following year, Holmes extended the olive branch even further when she invited Shields to her and Cruise's wedding. Shields admitted during an interview on Jenny McCarthy's SiriusXM show that she accepted the invitation and even volunteered to bring Holmes her "something old" for the wedding day tradition. "I had no malice in my heart. It was still a wedding," the "Blue Lagoon" star said.

Ironically, just a few months before the wedding, Holmes and Shields both welcomed children on the same day.